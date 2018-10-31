MFG appoints Premier Group to revamp Mumbles forecourt

John Wood

MFG has appointed the construction division of The Premier Group to redevelop a service station in Mumbles, Swansea.

The scope includes the remodelling of the existing Texaco-branded site, including shop and forecourt alterations and the addition of a new Subway store.

The Premier Group started work on the site on 24 September 2018, with completion anticipated to be on 18 November 2018. Fuel and shop sales at the service station are being maintained throughout the majority of the fast turnaround project.

The project marks a rare occurrence for The Premier Group’s construction division to work on a local site. The company, which is based in Winch Wen, Swansea, most frequently works on projects based throughout the UK for major national brands.

Steve Evans, managing director of the construction division of The Premier Group, said: “We are really pleased to be undertaking this project for MFG in our local area of Swansea.

“Working locally is quite uncommon for us and this project offers a good opportunity for our staff, and the families and friends of our teams to actually see what we do. We are confident we will secure more construction projects in the south Wales region in the future.”

The Premier Group is a fuel engineering company that operates as two main divisions; construction and servicing. As well as providing its services to MFG, the company works with national brands including BP, Esso, Shell, Rontec, Asda and Tesco.

