Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Ram raid digger bursts into flames on forecourt

John Wood · 31 October, 2018
a firefighter

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a service station in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, after a digger, used to ram raid an ATM, burst into flames.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 2.15am on Saturday October 27 at the Spar store on the Maxol forecourt on Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said: “Shortly before 2am thieves used a yellow Case digger to remove an ATM machine from the building.

“The digger involved had been stolen a short time earlier from a nearby building site and then set on fire and was destroyed following the incident.

“Considerable damage was caused to the building during the incident.”

Detective sergeant Peter Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the assualt on the service station or the theft of the digger in the Templepatrick Road area or who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference 132 27/10/18.

He said: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.3257.90140.86131.35
East Midlands136.73138.56130.42
London137.16141.67131.08
North East136.49141.03129.90
North West136.59139.56129.74
Northern Ireland135.40138.23129.92
Scotland137.10141.56130.32
South East137.65141.91131.59
South West136.75139.59130.91
Wales136.48139.62129.86
West Midlands136.2666.90140.60130.42
Yorkshire & Humber135.84138.74129.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

Essar rebrands former Shell site in Kette...

Applegreen shareholders give go ahead for...

West Midlands forecourt adopts Nisa fasci...

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

EG Group wins planning approval for two n...

Essar rebrands former Shell site in Kette...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training