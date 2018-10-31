Certas Energy gets go ahead for flagship HGV refuelling facility

Certas Energy has won planning permission to develop a new flagship HGV refuelling facility in the heart of the ‘Golden Triangle’ of logistics in Northamptonshire.

The development, at the existing Red Lion Truck Stop, is located 400m off the M1 motorway at junction 16.

The site – which will be easily accessible via a dedicated merger lane straight off the M1 – already offers food and drink, premier security and a shower block specifically for drivers.

Once the new refuelling facility is complete, drivers will also benefit from the convenience of eight high-speed multi-product dispensers including Road Diesel, Gas Oil and AdBlue – all of which will offer advanced data collection technology, fuel monitoring tools and filtration systems.

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager at Certas Energy, said: “The new HGV bunker facility is an incredibly exciting addition to our growing portfolio of sites and will be a flagship development for the improved servicing of the UK HGV and large vehicle market.

“From continuously speaking with our customers, we know there’s a need for this type of dedicated HGV refuelling site in Northampton, particularly in an accessible location from the M1 motorway. Our approach is always to work collaboratively with drivers and put their requirements first, especially when it comes to developing our future strategy. This new site was an obvious choice for us to build on our existing network for improved supply to the logistics and transport industries.

“We’re delighted to be establishing a presence in this key location in Northamptonshire and look forward to working with partners to have the facility open for business early 2019.”

Certas Energy is anticipating the new HGV bunker facility will open in spring 2019, coinciding with the expansion of the Red Lion Truck Stop.

This expansion will see 165,000sq m of buildings developed to support the local infrastructure, including logistics businesses and warehouse operations in the immediate area.

Zarfeen Jetha, director of the Red Lion Truck Stop, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Certas Energy to the Red Lion and believe its HGV refuelling facilities will make an invaluable addition to our existing services, at a time when we’re looking to further enhance the offering we have on site.

“For us, our priority is to always provide a first-class experience for drivers, so this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision. We want this development to be known UK-wide as a go-to destination for those within the logistics and transport industry and working with Certas Energy allows us to provide this.”

Certas Energy fuel card users will receive a 1ppl discount on all diesel purchases at the site.

