EG Group founders win national entrepreneurs award

John Wood

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the joint chief executives of EG Group, have been named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The brothers won the top prize and will represent the UK at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year in Monaco in 2019.

In addition they were presented with the Building a Better Working World award for the positive impact they are making to communities both locally and globally.

The pair started their business in 2001 with a single petrol forecourt in Bury and grew Euro Garages into the third largest independent fuel retailer. They then branched out into Europe and the US, and EG Group now operates about 4,500 sites and employs more than 20,000 staff.

Joanna Santinon, partner and EY Entrepreneur of the Year leader for the UK, said: “From operating one forecourt themselves, Mohsin and Zuber have grown EG Group into a distinctive and successful global business that has placed the customer at the heart of its strategy.

“Disrupting the traditional model, they have transformed the consumer experience in a competitive forecourt retail sector, investing while others were exiting the market. The business has experienced huge growth in 17 years and there is potential for further expansion internationally into new geographies.”

