Service station owner attacked during robbery

John Wood

Police in Surrey are appealing for witnesses after a service station owner was attacked during a robbery, and had to be treated in hospital.

The incident happened around 9.16pm at Langley Vale Service Station, near Epsom on Wednesday 31 October, when three men wearing balaclavas took a 58-year-old man into a back office while demanding money.

They assaulted the victim with a broom stick and fire extinguisher. It is believed one of the men threatened the victim with a knife.

The men stole a quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol before driving off in a grey Audi vehicle.

The victim was left shaken and suffered facial injuries and a fractured nose. He was taken to hospital.

Investigating officer detective sergeant Kerry Akehurst said: “This was a terribly distressing incident which has left the victim understandably shaken. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the events to contact us as soon as possible so that we can bring those responsible for this crime to justice.”

The men, who were all wearing balaclavas and gloves are described as:

Suspect one- slim to medium build, wearing a black top and bottom with ‘Just do it’ written in white on the left arm and right leg.

Suspect two- medium to stocky build, wearing a blue hooded jacket with ‘North Face’ written in the right rear. He was also wearing grey tracksuit bottom with ‘Nike’ written on the left leg and black shoes.

Suspect three- slim to medium build, black (or dark blue) hooded jacket with ‘North Face’ written in white on the right rear and front left. He was also wearing black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/45180116582 or by using the online reporting system found at https://report.police.uk/.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

