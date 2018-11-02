Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA wins confirmation that rates relief applies to sector

John Wood · 02 November, 2018
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA has obtained written confirmation from the Treasury that petrol filling stations are covered by the Small Business Rates Relief scheme announced by the Chancellor in the Budget earlier this week.

Philip Hammond announced that the business rates bill for companies with a rateable value of £51,000 or less would be cut by a third over two years.

But PRA chairman Brian Madderson immediately requested the confirmation, because there was confusion after the 2013 Budget, when the Treasury did not specifically include petrol filling stations as one of the eligible business categories.

The PRA had to intervene to obtain formal confirmation that, subject to State Aid de minimis limits and the rates threshold, the discount scheme was applicable.

Madderson said: “Petrol filling stations compete with numerous smaller businesses in the high streets such as corner shops, pubs and cafes. It would be seriously anti-competitive for the Government to provide rates relief for these enterprises without also including service stations, which provide such a wide-ranging service to consumers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.3257.90140.86131.35
East Midlands136.73138.56130.42
London137.16141.67131.08
North East136.49141.03129.90
North West136.59139.56129.74
Northern Ireland135.40138.23129.92
Scotland137.10141.56130.32
South East137.65141.91131.59
South West136.75139.59130.91
Wales136.48139.62129.86
West Midlands136.2666.90140.60130.42
Yorkshire & Humber135.84138.74129.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

PRA seeks confirmation on rates relief cu...

Applegreen shareholders give go ahead for...

Essar rebrands former Shell site in Kette...

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

Applegreen shareholders give go ahead for...

Essar rebrands former Shell site in Kette...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training