PRA arranges Business Breakout in the West Midlands

John Wood · 07 November, 2018

The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in the West Midlands at Lea Martson Hotel Haunch Lane, Lea Marston, Sutton Coldfield, on Wednesday November 21.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – latest market update;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Global MSI – forecourt structures, installation and maintenance;

• Instavolt – “Free” electric vehicle charging for petrol retailers;

• CBE – innovators in EPOS technology;

• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – legal update: buying and selling petrol stations and alcohol licensing; and

• LCM – update on fuel quality.

Coffee will be available from 10am with presentations starting at 10.30am and a free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

