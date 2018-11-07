Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Detectives investigating after robbery in Skelmersdale

John Wood · 07 November, 2018
police tape

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a man stole cash during a petrol station robbery in Skelmersdale.

The incident occurred at 9.20pm on Saturday November 3 when a man entered the Shell garage on Grimshaw Road and demanded money from the till.

The cashier handed the offender £140, and he left on footpaths in the direction of Windrows and Willow Hey. 

The offender is described as white, aged around 40-years-old, dressed in a dark coat with hood up, lighter tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Detective constable Kelly Rosenthal, of Skelmersdale CID, said: “We have launched an investigation following a robbery in Skelmersdale.

“A man has entered a petrol station and threatened a staff member before making off with cash.

“If anyone saw anything unusual or suspicious, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on (01695) 566165 quoting 1527 of November 3.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Food Hygiene Training