Central England Co-op carries out £67,000 site revamp

John Wood

Central England Co-op has carried out a £67,000 revamp of one of its petrol filling stations in Huddersfield in response to customer feedback.

Work at the site, in Lane Head Road, Shepley, has included the creation of 14 extra parking spaces following the removal of a car wash.

The decision to extend the car park came in response to customers asking for a bigger area to park when they stop for fuel or to do their shopping.

The transformation has also allowed for other changes including improved food to go and an upgrade in the type of products on offer.

Store manager Mark Freeman said: “Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“Customers regularly told us that the site needed more parking spaces, so we listened and ensured that this was our number one priority as part of the major refurbishment work.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at the Lane Head Road Petrol Station and Food Store are proud to be part of such a great community in Shepley and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our revamped site.”

The Lane Head Road Petrol Station and Food Store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: