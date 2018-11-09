Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Retailer's gantry removed after counterfeit tobacco conviction

John Wood · 09 November, 2018
a cigarette

A Blackburn-based tobacco trader has had his gantry removed by Imperial after violating the terms and conditions of his contract, and he will no longer receive any sales support from our organisation.

Zainul Chandia, of Northgate News in Blackburn, was convicted by magistrates for possession of counterfeit tobacco. A raid by local trading standards resulted in the discovery and seizure of over 100 packets of cigarettes, and over 40 pouches of rolling tobacco.

James Hall, anti-illicit trade manager at Imperial Tobacco UK, commented: “Law enforcement authorities and tobacco manufacturers alike continue to demonstrate that the illicit tobacco trade will not be tolerated. It harms honest retailers and damages communities.

“We applaud Blackburn with Darwen Trading Standards for securing this particular conviction, while also recognising the wider success trading standards authorities are enjoying across the UK in the ongoing fight against illegal tobacco.”

Imperial continues to assist in the reporting and investigation of these activities wherever possible. Hall explained: “Our dedicated anti-illicit trade app, SARA, launched in January 2018, and since that time we’ve received over a thousand reports of potential illegal tobacco sales. This has resulted in 56 positive seizures and the removal of 103 social media posts.”

“We continue to urge any retailers aware of illegal tobacco activity in their locality to contact the appropriate authorities. Alternatively, they should ask their Imperial rep about SARA.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 November 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.39141.77131.15
East Midlands136.83141.29130.21
London137.3164.00142.01130.77
North East136.6271.90142.91129.54
North West136.76141.04129.86
Northern Ireland135.4675.90137.30129.71
Scotland137.10139.85130.11
South East137.69142.71131.15
South West136.8967.90141.98130.79
Wales136.65138.03130.10
West Midlands136.33141.77130.01
Yorkshire & Humber136.0163.90142.42129.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Police 'victim-blaming' petrol retailers...

EG Group founders win national entreprene...

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

EG Group founders win national entreprene...

Police 'victim-blaming' petrol retailers...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training