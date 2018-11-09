Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EV charging network partners retail park company

John Wood · 09 November, 2018
Engenie charging points

Engenie, the electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging network, has partnered with M7 Real Estate to install rapid EV chargers across all of M7’s out-of-town retail warehouses.

The partnership – which is based on a profit-share model on gross profit – will see EV charging points powered exclusively by 100% renewable energy installed at eight locations across the UK.

Patrick Sherriff, business development director at Engenie, said: “Installing convenient, accessible and easy-to-use EV charging points across M7’s UK portfolio will put the customer at the heart of the EV transition. At the same time, the 100% renewable energy powering the chargers and the positive impact on local air quality fits with both M7 and Engenie’s long-term commitments to improving our environmental impact.”

John Murnaghan, head of UK real estate at M7, said: “As the number of retail warehouse assets under our management continues to grow, so too has the demand from our customers for this technology. This partnership presents a compelling opportunity to help future proof our retail park portfolio as well as enhancing the performance of these assets and consumer choice on site.”

The announcement follows Engenie’s successful bid to secure investment from Investec, which it says will enable its UK-wide network grow to 1,500 rapid chargers by 2021. Engenie’s charging points are accessible, easy-to-use, require no membership or connection fee and operate a simple contactless payment method. The majority of the 16 rapid chargers are expected to be installed at M7’s locations in time for Christmas this year.

Patrick Sherriff added: “Partnering with M7 to offer their customers rapid EV charging is a significant step towards our aim to build a public charging network spanning the whole of the UK. M7’s retail parks are a perfect fit for our rapid chargers, giving EV drivers the convenience of re-fuelling while they shop and eat.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 November 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.39141.77131.15
East Midlands136.83141.29130.21
London137.3164.00142.01130.77
North East136.6271.90142.91129.54
North West136.76141.04129.86
Northern Ireland135.4675.90137.30129.71
Scotland137.10139.85130.11
South East137.69142.71131.15
South West136.8967.90141.98130.79
Wales136.65138.03130.10
West Midlands136.33141.77130.01
Yorkshire & Humber136.0163.90142.42129.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Police 'victim-blaming' petrol retailers...

EG Group founders win national entreprene...

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

EG Group founders win national entreprene...

Police 'victim-blaming' petrol retailers...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training