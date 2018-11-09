EV charging network partners retail park company

Engenie, the electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging network, has partnered with M7 Real Estate to install rapid EV chargers across all of M7’s out-of-town retail warehouses.

The partnership – which is based on a profit-share model on gross profit – will see EV charging points powered exclusively by 100% renewable energy installed at eight locations across the UK.

Patrick Sherriff, business development director at Engenie, said: “Installing convenient, accessible and easy-to-use EV charging points across M7’s UK portfolio will put the customer at the heart of the EV transition. At the same time, the 100% renewable energy powering the chargers and the positive impact on local air quality fits with both M7 and Engenie’s long-term commitments to improving our environmental impact.”

John Murnaghan, head of UK real estate at M7, said: “As the number of retail warehouse assets under our management continues to grow, so too has the demand from our customers for this technology. This partnership presents a compelling opportunity to help future proof our retail park portfolio as well as enhancing the performance of these assets and consumer choice on site.”

The announcement follows Engenie’s successful bid to secure investment from Investec, which it says will enable its UK-wide network grow to 1,500 rapid chargers by 2021. Engenie’s charging points are accessible, easy-to-use, require no membership or connection fee and operate a simple contactless payment method. The majority of the 16 rapid chargers are expected to be installed at M7’s locations in time for Christmas this year.

Patrick Sherriff added: “Partnering with M7 to offer their customers rapid EV charging is a significant step towards our aim to build a public charging network spanning the whole of the UK. M7’s retail parks are a perfect fit for our rapid chargers, giving EV drivers the convenience of re-fuelling while they shop and eat.”

