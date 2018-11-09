Scottish BP site hit by second fire in 10 days· 09 November, 2018
Fire crews have attended a fire at the BP petrol station in Bearsden, East Dumbartonshire, for the second time in 10 days.
The latest fire was reported early this morning – with three pumps sent to the site at Stockiemuir Road after the alarm was raised at 3.30am.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at a petrol station on Stockiemuir Road in Bearsden around 3.30am this morning. Three pumps were mobilised to tackle the flames. We were stood down around 5.45am.”
No one was hurt as a result of the fire. It’s understood that it started in a refrigerator unit.
Earlier this month Police Scotland detectives appealed for information after the same petrol station was deliberately set on fire on Tuesday 30 October.
In that incident police received a report of a fire at 12.10 am. Emergency services attended and the building was found to be extensively damaged.
A joint investigation between police and fire services found the incident was wilful.
