Scottish BP site hit by second fire in 10 days

John Wood · 09 November, 2018
Fire crews have attended a fire at the BP petrol station in Bearsden, East Dumbartonshire, for the second time in 10 days.

The latest fire was reported early this morning – with three pumps sent to the site at Stockiemuir Road after the alarm was raised at 3.30am.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at a petrol station on Stockiemuir Road in Bearsden around 3.30am this morning. Three pumps were mobilised to tackle the flames. We were stood down around 5.45am.”

No one was hurt as a result of the fire. It’s understood that it started in a refrigerator unit.

Earlier this month Police Scotland detectives appealed for information after the same petrol station was deliberately set on fire on Tuesday 30 October.

In that incident police received a report of a fire at 12.10 am. Emergency services attended and the building was found to be extensively damaged.

A joint investigation between police and fire services found the incident was wilful.

Food Hygiene Training