Ten potential slavery victims rescued in car wash raid

John Wood · 09 November, 2018
Ten potential slavery victims have been rescued in a raid on a car wash by Greater Manchester Police.

Three men were arrested after officers swooped on the Drive and Shine car wash in Stockport Road, Levenshulme, as part an investigation carried out with police in the Czech Republic.

The three men, aged 20, 31 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery at addresses in south Manchester.

The potential victims, all men in their 20s and 30s, are now being supported by specially trained officers and are helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector John Robb said: “Following a difficult and thorough investigation we have today been in a position to execute warrants and arrest three men on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

“Today marks a significant step for us in our attempts to free those who find themselves victims of modern day slavery, and bring those who profit from the lives of other people to justice.

“We have been working with colleagues in the Czech Republic on this investigation and continue to pursue a number of lines of enquiry to ensure that we find every victim and stop every perpetrator.”

Food Hygiene Training