MFG takeover of MRH clears final regulatory hurdle· 09 November, 2018
MFG’s acquisition of MRH has now cleared all its regulatory hurdles after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced it would accept undertakings by MFG to dispose of 38 sites.
Last month the CMA revealed the 38 sites MFG had offered to sell to avoid a detailed investigation into its takeover of MFG.
They were published in a notice from the CMA which detailed for the first time the undertakings MFG has offered to remedy its concerns.
The CMA revealed the local areas where it believed competition could be affected because of “overlaps” between MFG and MRH sites, and it listed the sites MFG is willing to sell (see table below).
MFG will be expected to either sell the freehold of the sites, or subject to the CMA’s approval and with further competition safeguards, it may lease them.
In its assessment of the undertakings by MFG, the CMA also revealed that MFG had provided evidence that there were several potential suitable purchasers for all the sites.
Area Divestment Site(s)
MFG Ashford/MFG East Stour/MRH MFG Ashford
Beaver/MRH Hothfield
MFG Barnet/MFG New Barnet/MFG MFG Barnet and MRH Cockfosters
Potters Bar/MRH Whetstone/MRH
Cockfosters/MRH Southgate
MFG Bawbee/MRH Leven MFG Bawbee
MFG Bear Cross/MFG Hamworthy/MFG MFG Bear Cross and MRH Longfleet
Bournmouth Road/MRH Wallisdown/MRH
Oakdale/MRH East Howe/MRH Longfleet
MFG Beaumont/MRH Kings Norton MFG Beaumont
MFH Brighton Road/MRH Whitgift/MRH MFG Brighton Road
Hayling Down
MFG Calne/MRH Pippin MFG Calne
MFG Canvey Island/MFG Kents Hill/MRH MFG Canvey Island and MRH Manor
Canvey Island/MRH Long Road/
MRH Manor
MFG Carlton Square/MFG MRH East Lane and MFG Sportsman
Sportsman/MRH East Lane/MRH
Pierrepoint
MFG Fairfield/MRH Newbridge MFG Fairfield
MFG Finsbury Park/MFG Stamford MFG Finsbury Park and MRH Stamford Hill
Hill/MFG Ambassador/MRH Hornsey
Road/MRH Hornsey Rise/MRH Stamford
Hill
MFG Hanwell/MRH Studley Grange/MRH MFG Hanwell
Southall
MFG Hastings/MFG Bexhill/MRH Glyne MFG Bexhill and MFG Hastings
Gap/MRH Sidley
MFG Kenilworth/MRH Warwick Road MRH Warwick Road
MFG Killay/MRH Dunvant MFG Killay
MFG Lymm/ MRH Cheshireways MRH Cheshireways
MFG Mid-Cornwall/MRH Cornish MFG Mid-Cornwall
Gateway
MFG New John Street/MRH Key Hill MRH Key Hill
MFG Northwick/MFG St Stephens/MRH MRH Castle and MRH Blackpole
Castle/MRH Blackpole
MFG Pwllmeyric/MFG Almondsbury/MRH MFG Pwllmeyric
Chepstow/MRH Patchway
MFG Riviera/MRH Riviera MRH Riviera
MFG Sparkford/MFG Fosse Way MFG Sparkford
Garage/MRH Hazelgrove/MRH
Podimore/MRH Lydford
MFG Styal Road/MRH Civic Centre MFG Styal Road
MFG Swallow/MRH Felling/MRH MRH Felling and MRH Gateshead
Gateshead
MRH Runnymede/MFG Egham MFG Egham
MFG Walton House/MFG Parkhurst/MRH MFG Walton House and MRH Moleside
Moleside/MRH Palace/MRH Shepperton
MFG Thamesmead/MRH Lakedale MRH Lakedale
MFG Grays/MRH Chafford/MRH MFG Grays
Daneholes
MFG Romford/MRH MFG Romford
Collier Row
