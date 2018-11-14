Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Sewell on the go celebrates perfect food hygiene rating

John Wood · 14 November, 2018
Sewell on the go Dunswell
Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go is celebrating after achieving a 5-star food hygiene rating across its entire estate.

Sewell on the go’s most recently-opened Dunswell store was the latest to achieve the accolade, joining the company’s 12 other sites and three Subway stores. With 16 locations achieving top marks and the highest 5-star standard, the business is celebrating scoring 80/80.

To celebrate, Sewell on the go is offering its customers the chance to win food and drink for a 5-star date night from a 5-star location. All entrants have to do is Tweet @sewellonthego or like, share and reply to the company’s Facebook post, stating what their favourite 5-star Sewell on the go food is.

The winner will receive a £50 voucher to spend on a selection of food and drink for two at any one of the Sewell on the go’s sites.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “We can’t think of anything more fantastic than offering people the opportunity to bag themselves 5-star food for a 5-star date night at the forecourt

“There’s a little something for everyone at Sewell on the go - freshly made sandwiches, hot food, Costa coffee, the list goes on. You can even peruse our wine selection or grab a bottle of one our locally-produced gins.

“We built our first forecourt in Sutton in 1988 and, as far as we know, none of our sites have ever been a destination for a date, or opened up the chance for a 5-star dining experience.

“We wanted to reward our loyal customers by offering them the opportunity to enjoy an evening to remember, courtesy of their local petrol station.

“Admittedly, this isn’t your traditional date night. But imagine the look on your significant other’s face when you pull up at the local petrol station and they see that 5-star food hygiene rating on display.

“We’re really proud to achieve 5-star food hygiene ratings at all of our sites and we think this is the perfect way to celebrate.”

Related articles:

