MFG installs 21 rapid chargers to GeniePoint network in one month

John Wood · 14 November, 2018
GeniePoint charging space at MFG site

ChargePoint Services is claiming to be the first company to install more than 20 electric vehicle rapid chargers in new UK locations in a single month. 

During October 21 rapid chargers were added to MFG’s GeniePoint Network, as it works towards its target of 150 50kW+ charger locations by early 2019.

October also saw more than 850 new drivers signing up to use the GeniePoint Network, and this number is increasing by around 10% every month.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said: “We have accelerated our installation rate to meet driver demand. Electric vehicles sales rose by over 30% in October, and we expect this to continue to rise. 

“Our GeniePoint Network is established and extremely reliable and we will continue to increase the roll-out of rapid chargers across the country to provide easy charging for all EV drivers.”

Andy Edwards, MFG’s group infrastructure director, said:  “With both of our teams working closely together we have achieved this impressive number of installations. We now expect to hit our target 150 installations and look forward to growing this figure across our entire network.”

Food Hygiene Training