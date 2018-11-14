Euro Garages acquires Four Cross Garage in Penryn, Cornwall

John Wood

Euro Garages has completed the acquisition of Four Cross Garage in Penryn, Cornwall. The site had been operated as a petrol filling station and car repair workshop by the same family since 1984, who are now taking early retirement.

Following the acquisition Euro Garages, for the immediate future, will be operating the site in its current format while options are considered.

Paul Heather, director at Charles Darrow, who acted on behalf of the owners, Craig and Yvonne Turner, commented: “As with all petrol filling station sales that we handle, they generate a great deal of competitive interest and Four Cross Garage was no exception with strong market interest from the outset.

“Euro Garages were looking to increase their presence in the south west and this petrol filling station proved the perfect purchase for them. Demand remains strong for good freehold sites throughout the South West and despite Brexit uncertainty, we expect this trend to continue with supply being restricted.”

