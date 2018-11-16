Maxol celebrates launch of Ulster Mini Rugby Festivals

Maxol is celebrating the launch of the Maxol Ulster Mini Rugby Festivals for the 2018-2019 season.

Now in its fifth year, Maxol’s title sponsorship of Ulster Mini Rugby began in 2013.

Eight Maxol Mini Rugby Festivals are held at various rugby clubs throughout the Province, with 32 Primary School Mini Rugby teams participating in a four-day Finals Festival at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, the home of Ulster Rugby.

Each year approximately 1,500 players aged 6-12-years old and more than 70 primary schools take part in the Maxol Ulster Mini Rugby programme.

Maxol Group chief executive officer Brian Donaldson said: “We are delighted to once again be able to support the Maxol Ulster Mini Rugby Festivals.

“As a family-owned business that lies at the heart of the Northern Ireland community, this sponsorship enables us and our retailers to continue to support grassroots rugby and give something back to communities who have supported Maxol over the years.”

Neil Hanna, business development manager at Ulster Rugby, said: “At Ulster Rugby we really want to give children a taste for rugby at an early age and help to develop and nurture their relationship with the sport. Maxol’s ethos of being at the heart of the community mirrors Ulster Rugby’s commitment to local grassroots rugby clubs across the Province, making them the perfect partner for our Mini Rugby Programme.”

