Durham police release CCTV image of knife raider

John Wood · 16 November, 2018
CCTV image of suspected robber

Durham Constabulary has released a CCTV image following a robbery at a petrol station.

A man armed with a knife entered the Jet petrol station at West Rainton at about 8.50pm on Sunday, November 11.

He climbed on top of the counter and held out the weapon towards the victim before making a violent threat. He grabbed cash from the till and demanded the employee open the safe but the victim managed to get away to raise the alarm. The suspect left the petrol station and turned right.

Staff were not injured during the robbery but were left shaken by what happened.

PC Anna Pittam said: “The victim was very brave during this ordeal and we are working hard to catch the offender. We are appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to get in touch.”  

The offender is described as a white man of a large build, approximately 5ft 5, in late 30s-early 40s and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a khaki green coat with a hood which has a peak on it, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms cuffed at the ankles and dark coloured trainers with a white rim around the bottom of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 433 of November 11.

Food Hygiene Training