Roadchef opens Costa drive-thru at Sandbach South service area

John Wood · 16 November, 2018
Roadchef Costa drive thru

Roadchef has opened a new Costa Drive Thru at its Sandbach South service area on the M6, following a £500,000 investment which has created 10 jobs.

Sandbach South, which is located between Junctions 16 and 17 on the M6, will now feature a recently refurbished dine-in and drive thru Costa, as well as a McDonald’s, WH Smith, Hot Food Company and Chozen Noodle.

Paul Gatrell, site director at Roadchef Sandbach, said: “Sandbach South has had some fantastic new additions in recent years and this will be no exception. The new Costa Drive Thru will provide customers with a wider range of choice than ever before, while also enabling them to buy their favourite items from the comfort of their vehicle.”

Mark Fox, Roadchef CEO, added: “This new addition at Sandbach South shows that Costa Coffee and Roadchef’s relationship is going from strength to strength. It’s partnerships such as these that help Roadchef remain in top position in the country when it comes to motorway service areas. This new drive-thru facility comes in addition to our significant investment at Roadchef Sandbach and we’re proud to be able to offer our customers this on-the-go option.”

Food Hygiene Training