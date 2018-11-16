Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as BP sets up new offer

John Wood

A major shake-up in the loyalty programmes operated by Esso and BP has been announced with Esso moving from Tesco Clubcard to Nectar and BP dropping Nectar in favour of a new offer.

Esso and the Nectar loyalty programme have revealed that from June 2019, customers filling up at participating Esso-branded service stations will be able to earn Nectar points on their purchases.

David Chilton, global loyalty programs manager at Esso, explained: “Our customers are our number one priority, so we’re very excited to be launching the Esso Nectar partnership, which will allow us to increase the ways in which we can reward their trips to Esso sites. The launch of Esso Nectar will enable us to continue to develop our loyalty offer in step with our customer’s needs.”

James Moir, managing director of Nectar, added: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Esso on board the Nectar scheme as of next year. Nectar cardholders will be able to turn their fuel into money off their weekly shop, as well as enjoying hundreds of other rewards that Nectar has to offer.”

Patrick Rutherford, Esso UK retail sales manager, added: “We will work closely with our branded wholesalers over the coming weeks to support the introduction of Esso Nectar at Esso-branded sites to make it Esso’s most rewarding programme yet.

“Esso Nectar will provide more promotional flexibility, better data and reporting, as well as high engagement with local Nectar consumers through targeted digital communication. It will also allow flexibility to have multiple backcourt brands and we’re working with Greenergy, as one of our branded wholesalers, to talk with our Esso dealers about this exciting change to continue rewarding Esso consumer’s loyalty.”

BP confirmed it would be withdrawing from Nectar in 2019 and introducing a new loyalty programme for its retail business in the UK.

Nikki Grady-Smith, BP’s head of UK retail, said: “We’ve listened to what our customers have been telling us. For the last 12 months, we’ve been working on how we can bring a compelling and rewarding offer that is personalised and reflects BP’s unique combination of convenience retail and high-quality fuels and lubricants. We will be launching the new platform in 2019.”

She said BP is continuing to expand and develop its retail network in the UK. Over the next year, the number of BP sites featuring M&S Simply Food stores is expected to grow, the offer at BP’s Wild Bean Café will be further expanded and BP Chargemaster electric vehicle charging points will be introduced to the network.

“All of these developments are in service of our commitment to offer BP’s customers convenient, differentiated and high-quality products and services throughout our retail business – now and into the future,” added Grady-Smith.

