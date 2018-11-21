Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
West Mercia Police release CCTV image of knife raider

John Wood · 21 November, 2018
CCTV image of suspected robber

West Mercia Police have released CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and any further CCTV footage following a robbery at Northwick Service Station on Ombersley Road, Worcester at around 5.30am on Sunday 18 November.

It took place when a man entered the garage and threatened staff with a knife asking for money. A small amount of cash was taken.

He is described as a white male, who did not speak very good English. He was wearing black sunglasses, a white scarf over his mouth and nose. He is around 5ft 8ins tall, with a stocky build and was wearing a grey hooded top, with light blue jeans and had white socks on his hands.

Officers including a police dog team made an immediate search of the area in an attempt to locate the robber who is believed to have exited the service station onto Northwick Avenue.

Detective constable Marcus Hobday of Worcester CID said: “We have released the CCTV footage in hope that anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in or around the area just before or after the robbery occurred will get in touch with us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving at the time and has dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area that may help us with our enquiries, any information no matter how small may help provide crucial information and lead to his identification."

Any witnesses are please asked to contact DC Marcus Hobday in Worcester CID on 101 quoting incident 154s 181118. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training