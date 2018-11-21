Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Super charging hub given planning consent in Norwich

21 November, 2018
Planning permission has been granted for a £25m large-scale battery and electric vehicle (EV) supercharging hub in Norwich.

Pivot Power has been given the go-ahead for the 50 megawatt battery, with the hub scheduled to open in April 2020.

The Norwich site is the third hub announced by the company, which unveiled plans in May to build a £1.6bn network across Britain.

It said it would develop the world’s largest network of rapid charging stations with 45 large-scale battery and EV charging sites within the next five years.

It is already developing similar sites near Southampton and Carlisle, and aims to have 10 sites working within 18 months.

Matthew Boulton, chief operating officer of Pivot Power, said: “We want to support councils working to clean up air pollution, promote low-carbon policies and develop a sustainable economy with better services for local people.

“Close collaboration will ensure that we build the right infrastructure in the right place to make it easy for drivers, businesses and public services to switch to electric vehicles.”

Food Hygiene Training