Thieves use JCB to rip ATM out of garage forecourt

John Wood

Detectives are investigating after thieves ripped a cash machine out of a wall at a forecourt in Chalfont St Peter, in Buckinghamshire.

Police attended the Esso petrol station, in Gravel Hill, at 1.20am Sunday November 18 after reports that a ram raid had taken place.

A vehicle had been used to smash into an external wall and a yellow JCB was found a short distance away.

An ATM, which had been damaged from being run over, and a grey Renault Master van were also recovered by detectives.

Police said they do not have a description of the thieves but they are believed to have been at least three, one of whom was a man wearing a hood.

A white BMW, which was possibly a One Series, drove away “at speed” from the scene following the incident.

Detective sergeant Krista Thompson, of Amersham Investigation Hub, said: “We are investigating this burglary and would like to appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the offence to contact police.

“People in the community may see an increased presence of officers in the area while enquiries are ongoing. If you have any concerns, or any information, please approach and speak to an officer or call 101.”

To report any information, call 101 quoting reference 43180352691, go online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

