Jos Richardson & Son gets go ahead to redevelop latest site

John Wood

Joseph Richardson outside Middleton Service Station (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has won planning consent for a major redevelopment of its Esso-branded Middleton Service Station, north-west of Pickering town centre, in North Yorkshire.

The scheme is intended to modernise the site to ensure its long-term future and to improve its operational efficiency.

The proposal is to:

demolish the existing canopy and replace it with a higher one;

remove and replace the underground petrol tanks;

relocate the tanker delivery area and existing vents;

remove a dedicated HGV pump; install new pump islands and dispensing pumps;

install a new shop frontage;

remove an above ground diesel tank; and

replace the existing wash bay area with two new jet wash bays and a service bay for air/water and vacuum.

The planning statement supporting the application said the existing layout of the site was very cramped, forcing the partial closure of the site during deliveries, and the new layout would help with this problem.

It also explained that the canopy needed to be raised to allow clear access for tankers and because of damage caused to it by high vehicles.

And it said the applicant wished to discourage HGV usage of the site, preferring to focus on retail customers, and this was why it wanted to remove the existing high speed diesel pump and it would also cease using Keyfuels/UK Fuels bunkering fuel cards.

It said sustainable development would safeguard the future of the site and concluded: “The applicant is passionate about the high standards of its six operating sites and maintains a ‘hands on’ approach to their long-term management and stewardship.

Jos Richardson & Son bought Middleton Service Station in April, when managing director Joseph Richardson said of the acquisition: “We are delighted that this purchase has been finalised. Middleton Service Station is in a great location and has a lot of potential. We plan to start re-development works on the forecourt and upgrade the store later this year.”

