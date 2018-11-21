Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Forecourt sites among winners at Appleby Westward awards

John Wood · 21 November, 2018
Olly Andrews (left) with Abi James and Appleby Wesward managing director Mike Boardman
  (Photo:  )

Forecourt sites performed well at this year’s awards ceremony run by Appleby Westward, the regional distribution company for Spar stores in the south west.

Olly Andrews’ Spar forecourt store at Maiden Newton won the Community Retailer of the Year award, as well as the Best Neighbourhood Forecourt Store award, while his colleague Abi James won the Best Store Manager award.

The Rontec-owned Spar forecourt store at Alphington, Exeter, won the Best Transient Forecourt award.

Barbara Clements’ non-forecourt store in Preston, Weymouth, won the Convenience Retailer of the Year award for the third year in a row, and also picked up three other category awards at the ceremony, held at the Bournemouth Hilton Hotel.

“We are delighted to win this prestigious award for the third year running,” said Barbara. “My staff deserve enormous credit for all their hard work and dedication to maintaining high standards throughout the store in making this happen.”

As well as the top award, the store also won prizes for best produce, best food-to-go and best independent store.

This year, the annual ceremony adopted a British Summer Party theme and was hosted by comedy hypnotist Chris Doc Strange. Over 140 guests wearing summer outfits attended the event and were entertained by a Beach Boys tribute band along with other summer-themed activities.

Appleby Westward’s sales and marketing director Nick Kenworthy said: “Over 50 Spar stores entered the awards this year, and the high standards have set the bar even higher for other Spar stores in the region to rise to the challenge in 2019.”

Food Hygiene Training