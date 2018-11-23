Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Alfa Power electric charger for Leeds forecourt

Merril Boulton · 23 November, 2018

Alfa Power installed of one of its fastest public rapid-charge points last week, at Shell-branded Victoria Service Station, Morley, Leeds, owned by Dilawer Patel.

The company says the installation of the 50kW rapid charger in an area that suffers from high pollution levels is a positive step for the local environment. It claims the new charging point has specifications which more than fulfil the needs of the latest electric vehicles; and is capable not only of 50kW charging but also simultaneously charging up to 4 vehicles including both DC delivery options (CCS and CHAdeMO) being able to be used concurrently.

Alfa Power’s managing director, Alex Hinchcliffe says the charger will service the growing number of electric vehicle drivers and be part of the growing infrastructure network that will support future generations.

“We are very happy and delighted to have installed another commercial rapid charger which is accessible to any EV driver,” he said. “It’s great preparation for the Leeds Clean Air Zone scheduled for 2020 completion and being driven by Leeds City Council. It's also another great achievement made by Alfa Power with many more to come.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 November 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.36139.17128.43
East Midlands136.0380.90139.42127.59
London136.1461.40138.46127.53
North East135.57141.17126.21
North West135.87137.51127.34
Northern Ireland134.4375.90135.90127.11
Scotland136.23136.36127.01
South East136.6773.90138.44128.33
South West135.95135.06127.94
Wales135.62135.40126.23
West Midlands135.2166.90137.51126.97
Yorkshire & Humber135.2465.90139.26127.05
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Jos Richardson & Son gets go ahead to red...

MPK introduces Essar and Morrisons Daily...

Thieves use JCB to rip ATM out of garage...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

MPK introduces Essar and Morrisons Daily...

EG Group buys 540 Woolworths sites in Aus...

Euro Garages acquires Four Cross Garage i...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

EG Group buys 540 Woolworths sites in Aus...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Poll

See Results

With so much focus on battery-electric vehicles, do you think there should be a more balanced discussion to include the potential of other energy sources such as hydrogen?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training