Alfa Power electric charger for Leeds forecourt

Merril Boulton

Alfa Power installed of one of its fastest public rapid-charge points last week, at Shell-branded Victoria Service Station, Morley, Leeds, owned by Dilawer Patel.

The company says the installation of the 50kW rapid charger in an area that suffers from high pollution levels is a positive step for the local environment. It claims the new charging point has specifications which more than fulfil the needs of the latest electric vehicles; and is capable not only of 50kW charging but also simultaneously charging up to 4 vehicles including both DC delivery options (CCS and CHAdeMO) being able to be used concurrently.

Alfa Power’s managing director, Alex Hinchcliffe says the charger will service the growing number of electric vehicle drivers and be part of the growing infrastructure network that will support future generations.

“We are very happy and delighted to have installed another commercial rapid charger which is accessible to any EV driver,” he said. “It’s great preparation for the Leeds Clean Air Zone scheduled for 2020 completion and being driven by Leeds City Council. It's also another great achievement made by Alfa Power with many more to come.”