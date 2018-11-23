Fuel prices drop in time for Black Friday weekend

Merril Boulton

Supermarkets are cutting fuel prices in time for Black Friday weekend.

Asda has cut up to 1ppl off unleaded and 2ppl off diesel from its national price cap, across its 319 petrol stations following a further decrease in the wholesale cost.

The retailer’s new national fuel price cap means that drivers across the country will pay no more than 118.7ppl on unleaded and 129.7ppl on diesel, with the diesel price falling below £1.30 for the first time in three months.

This will be the fourth fuel price drop Asda has announced since October 26, dropping the price of unleaded fuel by up to 9ppl.

Asda's senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer, said: " Our new national price cap of 118.7ppl on unleaded and 129.7ppl on diesel will be welcomed by the millions of drivers across the UK in the run up to the festive period.

“Further decreases in the wholesale market mean we are able to reduce our prices again with Asda’s unleaded price dropped by up to 9ppl since the end of October and now we’re seeing the diesel price drop below £1.30 for the first time in three months.”

Meanwhile from tomorrow (November 24), Sainsbury’s is cutting the price of unleaded petrol by 1ppl and diesel by up to 2ppl across its 313 forecourts.

David Pegg, Fuel Buying Manager for Sainsbury’s, said: “At this busy, festive time of year we are committed to helping our customers live well for less and that’s why we’re dropping the price of unleaded petrol and diesel from tomorrow. Whether in store or at the pumps, customers know they will get fantastic value with Sainsbury’s.”

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “It’s great to see drivers benefitting from Black Friday too with this latest price cut at the pumps, which we now need to be followed swiftly by other retailers so the UK average price comes down.

“After so much of 2018 being characterised by rising fuel prices, it’s heartening to see prices falling just as we enter the expensive festive period.

“While this is obviously good news, it’s disappointing that it has not come sooner as the wholesale price of petrol has been falling for weeks.”