Home · News · Latest News
Double blow for Lee-on-the-Solent site· 23 November, 2018
Double blow for Lee-on-the-Solent site
Police have released CCTV images in a bid to find the burglars who stole £1,200-worth of scratchcards from a BP garage in Broom Way in Lee-on-the-Solent.
According to Portsmouth.co.uk, there were two incidents at the site. The first took place at around 2am on November 15, when the thieves forced their way in and stole the scatchcards. Then at around 2am on November 19, attempts were made to get in again, although this time the thieves were unsuccessful but did cause damage to the doors.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|136.36
|139.17
|128.43
|East Midlands
|136.03
|80.90
|139.42
|127.59
|London
|136.14
|61.40
|138.46
|127.53
|North East
|135.57
|141.17
|126.21
|North West
|135.87
|137.51
|127.34
|Northern Ireland
|134.43
|75.90
|135.90
|127.11
|Scotland
|136.23
|136.36
|127.01
|South East
|136.67
|73.90
|138.44
|128.33
|South West
|135.95
|135.06
|127.94
|Wales
|135.62
|135.40
|126.23
|West Midlands
|135.21
|66.90
|137.51
|126.97
|Yorkshire & Humber
|135.24
|65.90
|139.26
|127.05
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
08 - 10 April, 2019
The Forecourt Show