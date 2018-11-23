Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Double blow for Lee-on-the-Solent site

Tracy West · 23 November, 2018

Double blow for Lee-on-the-Solent site

Police have released CCTV images in a bid to find the burglars who stole £1,200-worth of scratchcards from a BP garage in Broom Way in Lee-on-the-Solent.

According to Portsmouth.co.uk, there were two incidents at the site. The first took place at around 2am on November 15, when the thieves forced their way in and stole the scatchcards. Then at around 2am on November 19, attempts were made to get in again, although this time the thieves were unsuccessful but did cause damage to the doors.

