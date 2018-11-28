Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Machete-wielding thugs attack forecourt staff

John Wood · 28 November, 2018
Lancashire Police has appealed for witnesses after robbers attacked employees at the Asda petrol station in Burnley.

At 10pm on Saturday 24 November, a silver Nissan Juke pulled up near to the petrol station as the staff were locking up and leaving for the night.

Three men left the car and approached the three workers – two women and a man.

The robbers, who were wearing balaclavas and armed with knives and machetes, made demands for money before pulling a rucksack from the back of one of the women. This caused her to fall to the ground, sustaining injuries.

The men made off in the vehicle, which was found abandoned nearby on Holme Road. It is believed a second vehicle was used to leave the scene – a black Audi A1.

Following enquiries, both vehicles were confirmed stolen earlier in the evening.

Detective constable Andy Lever of East CID said: “This has been a truly terrifying experience for the people involved. Luckily nobody suffered serious harm, but we need to find the people responsible as quickly as possible.

“If you witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area, we need to hear from you. We believe the Nissan Juke may have been in Asda car park between 9:30pm and 10pm when the offence occurred. If you saw either vehicle prior to or following the incident, please let us know. We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage who was in the vicinity of Asda car park between these times.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1515 of 24 November or email 2096@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

