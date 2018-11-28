Nisa's latest format bringing sales increases of 12%

John Wood

John Stevenson’s forecourt store that opened in July in Northallerton (Photo: )

Nisa has reported that retailers who have converted their stores to the latest Evolution format over the past 12 months are experiencing sales increases averaging almost 12%.

Since the start of January this year, 42 stores have converted to the latest format which offers retailers a greater degree of flexibility, moving away from a one size fits all model to a more modular development format.

In addition to conversions, a further 41 new Evolution concept stores have been built over the same period, including several flagship stores such as John Stevenson’s 2,600sq ft forecourt store that opened in July in Northallerton.

Head of format and development at Nisa, Darren May, said: “The move away from a one size fits all model to a more modular development format continues to prove successful for our retailers and the figures show that it is working for them.

“Our store development managers work very closely with our retailers to ensure they deliver the best fit for them and their demographic, allowing the Nisa partner to hand pick and evolve concepts to suit the needs of their own business.

“The aim is to give each store a unique quality and selling point, required to make a difference in the market place.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: