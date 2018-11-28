Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Leeds Spar site relaunches after £1m revamp

John Wood · 28 November, 2018
Spar Victoria Service Station

Spar Victoria Service Station, located on the outskirts of Leeds, has been relaunched after a £1m revamp of its filling station and food store.

Owned by the Patel family for 25 years, the store’s re-investment programme was led by James Hall & Co, Spar UK’s distributor for the North of England.

Owner Dilawer Husen Patel said: “The aim of the relaunch was to meet customer demands for a fast food offering while also refreshing our community store for local residents.

“Our valued partnership with James Hall and Spar UK meant that its team of store designers, engineers and merchandisers helped us to achieve the finished result, alongside building contractors McFadden Group.”

Trade was maintained throughout the refurbishment programme and the 24-hour store now offers a gourmet fast food express outlet - Frankie’s - and an improved forecourt layout of 12 petrol pumps.

The store was officially opened by the Mayor of Morley, councillor Roger Bell and the first 50 customers attending the launch were awarded a gift bag from GAP Convenience Distribution.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 November 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.36136.69126.80
East Midlands134.95137.76126.00
London135.2063.90136.53125.98
North East134.2267.90135.10124.29
North West134.84135.47125.61
Northern Ireland133.36134.10125.02
Scotland135.1053.20132.92125.29
South East135.6565.90137.19126.56
South West135.0858.90136.74126.23
Wales134.49134.16125.00
West Midlands134.3567.90137.77125.52
Yorkshire & Humber134.30137.49125.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Fuel prices drop in time for Black Friday...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Forecourts lead convenience sector in foo...

Harvest Energy adds Edge Petrol to newly-...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Fuel prices drop in time for Black Friday...

MPK introduces Essar and Morrisons Daily...

Jos Richardson & Son gets go ahead to red...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Prax Group adds HKS to growing forecourt...

EG Group buys 540 Woolworths sites in Aus...

Applegreen completes takeover of Welcome...

Poll

See Results

With so much focus on battery-electric vehicles, do you think there should be a more balanced discussion to include the potential of other energy sources such as hydrogen?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training