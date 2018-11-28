Leeds Spar site relaunches after £1m revamp

John Wood

Spar Victoria Service Station, located on the outskirts of Leeds, has been relaunched after a £1m revamp of its filling station and food store.

Owned by the Patel family for 25 years, the store’s re-investment programme was led by James Hall & Co, Spar UK’s distributor for the North of England.

Owner Dilawer Husen Patel said: “The aim of the relaunch was to meet customer demands for a fast food offering while also refreshing our community store for local residents.

“Our valued partnership with James Hall and Spar UK meant that its team of store designers, engineers and merchandisers helped us to achieve the finished result, alongside building contractors McFadden Group.”

Trade was maintained throughout the refurbishment programme and the 24-hour store now offers a gourmet fast food express outlet - Frankie’s - and an improved forecourt layout of 12 petrol pumps.

The store was officially opened by the Mayor of Morley, councillor Roger Bell and the first 50 customers attending the launch were awarded a gift bag from GAP Convenience Distribution.

