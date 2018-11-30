Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP and Shell among seven oil companies signed up for The Forecourt Show

Tracy West · 30 November, 2018

BP and Shell are among seven oil companies that have already signed up for The Forecourt Show 2019, making it the most must-attend forecourt exhibition of the year.

BP, Greenergy, Gulf, Harvest Energy, Jet, Murco and Shell will be out in force at the NEC from April 8-10, giving retailers a rare opportunity to engage with so many oil companies at one event. It is also the first time in 10 years that BP and Shell will have appeared at the industry's leading exhibition.

The Forecourt Show is the UK’s biggest trade-only event dedicated to the forecourt and fuel market. Other companies already signed up for 2019 include Airserv, EdgePetrol, Euro Car Parts, Eurotank, FastTrak, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Glasdon, Istobal and Washtec.

Another key part of the show is the Retailer Hub, where presentations and panel discussions will cover the hottest topics in forecourt retailing, including the big challenges and opportunities concerning alternative fuels, which will be put under the spotlight in the special Fuels Of The Future showcase at the Retailer Hub. Other key issues that will be discussed include the latest food-to-go trends; state-of-the-art technology; and combating crime.

The Forecourt Show 2019 will take place at the Birmingham NEC from April 8-10. To book your tickets, go to www.forecourtshow.com

Poll

See Results

With so much focus on battery-electric vehicles, do you think there should be a more balanced discussion to include the potential of other energy sources such as hydrogen?

