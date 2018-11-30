Applegreen launches festive promotion

Merril Boulton

Applegreen has launched an innovative Christmas promotion in Eire and Northern Ireland, centred on its seasonal hot beverage cups.

The company is asking customers to post a selfie of them with the Christmas cup for a chance to win a €50/£50 gift card, always welcome at this time of the year! The cup is to a unique design developed by specialist bespoke cup printer CupPrint, and features a double-layered construction with laser-cut window cut-outs and spot-foiled stars to bring the design to life.

The promotion runs until December 3 and is being run through social media using the #ChristmasCup Challenge at https://www.facebook.com/goapplegreen/ https://twitter.com/goapplegreen and https://www.instagram.com/applegreen_plc/?hl=en

Terry Fox, general manager of CupPrint, thinks there is more than just tinsel and glitter to this strategy. He said: “It’s great to see creative use of 'to go' cups as they are a hugely valuable sales tool. Creating an eye-catching design for your Christmas cups and centreing a promotion round them is a great way of engaging with your customers, building brand loyalty and growing your business.”

The Applegreen winter-themed range of cups is made from reCUP-coated paperboard which is fully recyclable and is produced by CupPrint.