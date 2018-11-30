Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Applegreen launches festive promotion

Merril Boulton · 30 November, 2018

Applegreen has launched an innovative Christmas promotion in Eire and Northern Ireland, centred on its seasonal hot beverage cups.

The company is asking customers to post a selfie of them with the Christmas cup for a chance to win a €50/£50 gift card, always welcome at this time of the year! The cup is to a unique design developed by specialist bespoke cup printer CupPrint, and features a double-layered construction with laser-cut window cut-outs and spot-foiled stars to bring the design to life.

The promotion runs until December 3 and is being run through social media using the #ChristmasCup Challenge at https://www.facebook.com/goapplegreen/ https://twitter.com/goapplegreen and https://www.instagram.com/applegreen_plc/?hl=en

Terry Fox, general manager of CupPrint, thinks there is more than just tinsel and glitter to this strategy. He said: “It’s great to see creative use of 'to go' cups as they are a hugely valuable sales tool. Creating an eye-catching design for your Christmas cups and centreing a promotion round them is a great way of engaging with your customers, building brand loyalty and growing your business.”

The Applegreen winter-themed range of cups is made from reCUP-coated paperboard which is fully recyclable and is produced by CupPrint.

