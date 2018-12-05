Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ACS welcomes guidance on business rates discounts

John Wood · 05 December, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed the publication of new guidance from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on the details of how business rates discounts announced in this year’s Budget will be allocated.

During the Budget on October 29, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced that businesses with a rateable value of under £51,000 would receive a one third discount on their rates bills.

The guidance confirms the discount will be available to eligible businesses for the years 2019/20 and 2020/21. While the exact eligibility criteria are to be determined by local authorities, the guidance recognises the inclusion of petrol forecourts and post offices within the definition of businesses that are “wholly or mainly being used as shops, restaurants, cafes and drinking establishments”.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We welcome clarification from the government on the details of this new business rates relief, which could save the convenience sector tens of millions over the next two years and help thousands of retailers trading on high streets, towns and villages across England. Business rates remain one of the biggest fixed costs for many retailers, so this discount will provide much needed extra cash to help stores invest.”

Food Hygiene Training