Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Knife-wielding robber jailed for raid on petrol station

John Wood · 05 December, 2018
police handcuffs

A man from Warrington has been jailed after carrying out an armed robbery at a petrol station in the town.

Jason Williamson, of Ramsay Close, Birchwood, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and possessing a drug of class B (cannabis).

The 24-year-old was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

The charges relate to an incident at Oakwood Gate Service Station in Birchwood in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 21 October.

At around 4.20am Williamson went into the garage, threatened an employee with a knife and demanded money from the tills.

After stealing a quantity of cash and cigarettes Williamson demanded that the garage worker delete CCTV footage.

There was an altercation between the two men and the garage worker managed to flee the service station, leaving Williamson inside.

The employee called the police and, after attending the scene and reviewing CCTV footage, officers identified Williamson as the offender.

He was subsequently arrested at his home, where officers found a quantity of cannabis.

Following the sentencing, detective constable Sophie Davies said: “Williamson subjected the garage worker to a terrifying ordeal, threatening him with a knife and shoving him around as he attempted to steal cash and cigarettes from the service station.

“Thankfully he was able to escape Willamson’s clutches as he demanded that CCTV footage be deleted. Had the garage worker not done so the consequences of this incident could have been far worse.

“I am delighted that Williamson has received a substantial custodial sentence and I hope that this brings some closure to the victim.

“I also hope that the sentence serves as a deterrent to other people and stops them from committing similar crimes and I would like to thank the officers who have been involved in the investigation for all their hard work to secure this prosecution.”

On top of his custodial sentence Williamson was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 December 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.90135.04125.01
East Midlands133.47136.01124.11
London133.76135.49124.09
North East132.51132.59122.24
North West133.2957.70135.66123.62
Northern Ireland131.65130.90123.81
Scotland133.4252.70133.20123.35
South East134.1956.90136.13124.89
South West133.5169.90134.52124.50
Wales133.0079.90131.10123.40
West Midlands132.92136.49123.81
Yorkshire & Humber132.84135.91123.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP and Shell among seven oil companies si...

Tesco and VW to create UK's largest EV ch...

Rontec sells controlling joint stake in f...

Leeds Spar site relaunches after £1m revamp

Fuel prices drop in time for Black Friday...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Leeds Spar site relaunches after £1m revamp

BP and Shell among seven oil companies si...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

EG Group buys 540 Woolworths sites in Aus...

MFG takeover of MRH clears final regulato...

MPK introduces Essar and Morrisons Daily...

Poll

See Results

With so much focus on battery-electric vehicles, do you think there should be a more balanced discussion to include the potential of other energy sources such as hydrogen?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training