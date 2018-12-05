EG Group wins planning consent at North Lincolnshire site

John Wood

Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has won planning permission for a new service station at Barton-upon-Humber, in North Lincolnshire.

According to the planning application the development will create 60 jobs. The scheme replaces proposals for a pub and restaurant on part of land known as Top Field, where a Lidl supermarket is being built.

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director for EG Group, said: "We are proposing modern roadside services that caters to the needs of our customers and the future needs of motorists.

"This will include electric charging points, a convenience retail offer and a drive-thru coffee shop, where customers can rest, relax and refuel before continuing their onward journey. This type of comprehensive roadside offer is not available in Barton right now.

"The permitted plans will create up to 60 new jobs in a range of full-time and part-time roles, with opportunities for further training and career development.

"We are delighted that North Lincolnshire Council has granted planning permission for this development.

"Located on the A15 junction on the edge of Barton, we will be able to serve customers living in the area as well as those passing through, capturing additional spending to help boost the economy."

