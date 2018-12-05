Two new BP with M&S Simply Food sites open

John Wood

Thirty eight new jobs have been created with the opening of two BP service stations with M&S Simply Food.

The new site on the A358 at Cross Keys, Norton Fitzwarren, in Somerset, has created 18 new jobs while 20 new jobs have been created in north-west England with the opening of the new service station on Wilmslow Road on the A538.

Speaking after the opening of the Cross Keys site, Louisa Laffan, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 18 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late, providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

