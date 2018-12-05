Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Refuel & Go like-for-like sales up 10% after move to Spar

John Wood · 05 December, 2018
Spar store on Refuel & Go's Harrow forecourt
Refuel & Go's Harrow forecourt
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go has increased like-for-like sales by 10% since it relaunched its eight forecourt sites in London and the Home Counties under the Spar fascia.

Museum Service Station in Bethnal Green moved to Spar in December 2017, with the remaining seven sites coming on board in April.

Each of the forecourts has undergone a refurbishment, with Blakemore Trade Partners providing support to improve store design and layout, merchandising, category management and marketing and supply solutions.

The stores have extended their chilled food offering, implemented new Tonight’s Tea meal solutions and introduced Spar own-label products, with Blakemore Trade Partners helping to develop tailored product ranges to meet the key shopping missions for each location.

Refuel & Go managing director Andrew MacDonald said: “Refuel & Go traded under the Mace fascia for 20 years and is a former Palmer & Harvey Symbol Retailer of the Year. We are excited to embark on this new venture with Blakemore Trade Partners.

“An award-winning Spar brand range, strong promotional activity and a flexible approach to working in partnership made Blakemore Trade Partners an attractive choice, and we are confident that they will be a true partner to drive our business forward.”

Blakemore Trade Partners development director Louis Drake commented: “We are delighted to be working with Refuel & Go with a shared vision that will grow and develop their business.

“This collaboration is testament to the strength of our forecourt proposition and our ability to deliver it to key retailers.”

Refuel & Go’s eight forecourt sites are located in: Bethnal Green, Croydon and Swiss Cottage in London; Chiddingfold in Surrey; Braintree, Black Notley and Hornchurch in Essex; and Windsor in Berkshire.

Food Hygiene Training