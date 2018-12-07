Valero and the Co-op join forces to raise money for charity

Merril Boulton

Members of Valero’s retail team recently joined forces with Co-op Texaco Thorne, Doncaster, to raise money for local charity, ‘Pride of the Isle’, who help improve the quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The eight Valero employees and Co-op staff spent five hours washing cars at Co-op’s Thorne site, raising over £300 for the charity.

The funds will go towards the purchase of a portable SATs machine (oxygen saturation monitor) for a young local boy, Harry, who the charity supports.

Adele Shackleton, branded regional sales manager at Valero said: “We all had a great day with Jo and her team at Co-op Texaco Thorne - the community spirit here is fantastic! The ‘Pride of the Isle’ charity does excellent work to help improve the lives of others. We jumped at the chance to lend a hand.”

Jo Bale, store manager at Co-op Texaco Thorne, is renowned for her charity and community work, having won the Co-op’s ‘Community Star Award’ earlier in the year. Jo added: “The day was a great success. We raised over £300 for such a worthy cause and it gave our customers the opportunity to support their local community. A big thank you to Valero for getting involved.”

In addition to the charity car washing, the Valero employees also donated groceries to a local food bank as part of their annual corporate “giving back” initiative. The team then had the chance to meet the founding members of the Thorne and Moorends Community Hub and Food Bank, Linda and Gordon, who gratefully accepted their donations.

Neil Freeman, national accounts manager at Valero, said, “Every year around Christmas, Valero employees based at our head office in London donate grocery items to a local food bank, so this was a great opportunity for our field-based employees to do something similar in one of our communities.”