Robber armed with hatchet raids BP site

Tracy West · 07 December, 2018

A robber armed with a hatchet, terrified staff in a raid on a Paisley forecourt earlier this week. According to the Daily Record, the armed robber, who was wearing a high-vis vest, entered the BP site on Greenock Road at around 6.30am on December 3. He demanded that the cashier hand over cigarettes then ran off.

Police say the cashier was badly shaken. It is understood that there was a customer in the store at the time of the incident and police are keen to speak to this man.

Detective Inspector Ross MacDonald, from Paisley CID, said: “Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at the BP garage in Greenock Road. A male suspect armed with a bladed implement threatened a male shop worker. The suspect demanded a quantity of cigarettes before making off. The suspect was wearing a high-vis vest and hooded top at the time. This was clearly a frightening experience for the shop worker, who was shaken but thankfully unhurt.”

 Printer friendly version
