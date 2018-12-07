Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Essar supports learning charity

Merril Boulton · 07 December, 2018

Children from schools local to Essar’s Stanlow refinery recently participated in a special visit to Cheshire College South and West (CCSW) in Ellesmere Port. The visit was organised through Essar’s partnership with Passion for Learning, a local charitable organisation working to support primary school age children.

The aim of the visit was to help children develop their understanding of industry in the local area and the science on which it is founded. Passion for Learning also want children to discover more about the world around them, using fun and exciting learning opportunities as a way of helping them to explore their own future ambitions and aspirations.

One of the highlights for the children was meeting up with the College Travel and Tourism students, who treated them to a VIP experience on board the aeroplane body which they use as part of their studies. The children relished the onboard aircraft experience, aided by audio effects to make it close to a real flying adventure.

With the support of staff from Essar, the children also took part in a number of interactive games and activities behind the science of Stanlow, helping to explain how aviation fuel is produced and supplied from the refinery. The children had fun trying on safety suits and lifejackets, carrying out scientific experiments, and taking part in quizzes.

Darryl Pickering, headteacher at Cambridge Road Primary said: “We were delighted by the opportunity to send a group of children on this visit, which was totally unique and unlike anything they had experienced before.” Kevin Manning, Headteacher at Elton Primary added: “We value the support we have from Passion for Learning volunteers, who make a positive difference to the children they come into school to support on a regular basis.”

Essar sponsors Passion for Learning’s volunteers at both Cambridge Road and Elton Primary schools and were keen to help the children develop some of the knowledge around the STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and maths) which are necessary to work in their industry.

Managing director of Passion for Learning, Diane Clark, added: “We value the partnership we have with Essar in being able to provide the kind of enriching and inspiring learning opportunities for as many children in our communities as possible. The College have also been amazing in hosting this visit for us – we are sure many of the children will have been inspired by the students they met. We hope to repeat this experience for more children who we help with our 1:1 volunteers and our Enrichment Clubs and are very grateful to everyone involved.”

Ian Cotton, head of communications at Essar, said: “We are keen to support our neighbouring communities and were pleased to work with Passion for Learning to deliver this aviation experience for local children. Having the great facilities at the College right on our doorstep was a good opportunity to share knowledge about our work at Stanlow, and bring the connection to life for the children involved.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 December 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.90135.04125.01
East Midlands133.47136.01124.11
London133.76135.49124.09
North East132.51132.59122.24
North West133.2957.70135.66123.62
Northern Ireland131.65130.90123.81
Scotland133.4252.70133.20123.35
South East134.1956.90136.13124.89
South West133.5169.90134.52124.50
Wales133.0079.90131.10123.40
West Midlands132.92136.49123.81
Yorkshire & Humber132.84135.91123.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP and Shell among seven oil companies si...

Two new BP with M&S Simply Food sites open

Tesco and VW to create UK's largest EV ch...

EG Group wins planning consent at North L...

BP and Shell among seven oil companies si...

Leeds Spar site relaunches after £1m revamp

Rontec sells controlling joint stake in f...

Harvest Energy adds Edge Petrol to newly-...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

EG Group buys 540 Woolworths sites in Aus...

MFG takeover of MRH clears final regulato...

MPK introduces Essar and Morrisons Daily...

Poll

See Results

With so much focus on battery-electric vehicles, do you think there should be a more balanced discussion to include the potential of other energy sources such as hydrogen?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training