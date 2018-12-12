Scottish site sold at auction for twice the guide price

John Wood

A former petrol filling station site in Fife Scotland, has sold at auction for twice its guide price.

The deal took place at the final sale of the 2018 season held by Scottish independent property auction company SVA Property Auctions.

Viewforth Filling Station at Higgins Neuk, near Kincardine Bridge, was the second lot of the day and was sold to a bid of £116,000.

SVA Property Auctions director and auctioneer Shaun Vigers said: “The site has a high-profile position at the southern end of the Kincardine and Clackmannanshire bridges.

“The site’s location certainly provides huge potential for redevelopment and alternative commercial use.

“The final price wasn’t too much of a surprise for us as after 25 requests for legal packs prior to the auction, we were ready for some intense bidding.”

