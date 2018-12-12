Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Man jailed for stabbing customer at Asda petrol station

John Wood · 12 December, 2018
police officer

A man who stabbed his victim for “taking too long” in a queue at an Asda petrol station in Derbyshire has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jack Oldfield, 26, of Stanhope Road, Swadlincote, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, and three counts of carrying a bladed weapon after stabbing 30-year-old Robert Taylor on 11 July this year.

CCTV footage captured the moment in which Taylor was confronted by Oldfield, and stabbed, in front of police officer PC Kim Wheldon who had just finished refuelling her car at the garage in Burton Road.

PC Wheldon detained Oldfield before calling for back up.

She said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man who had popped out to the shop that July evening.

“Oldfield had become annoyed at waiting in the queue because he felt that Taylor had taken too long to choose a drink. There was an argument and Oldfield pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed him in the neck.

“Oldfield also attempted to conceal the knife he had used and also left an imitation firearm in the police car in a bid to hide that.

“It was only good fortune that the injuries Taylor suffered were not more serious.

“Although these kinds of incidents are rare, Oldfield’s sentence reflects the fact that the courts take them extremely seriously.

“I’d like to offer my best wishes to Taylor, on behalf of the force, and hope that he can find some comfort in knowing that Oldfield is off our streets.”

