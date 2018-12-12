Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Lancashire police release CCTV images after robbery

John Wood · 12 December, 2018
CCTV images of robber

Detectives have released CCTV images following a knifepoint robbery at a Morecambe fuel station in Lancashire.

It happened at just before 1am on Monday, December 10 when a man entered the Texaco Garage on Regent Road. He produced a knife and threatened a cashier, making demands for money.

The shop worker then opened the till and handed over a quantity of cash.

Police constable Stu Kane from Lancaster Police said: “Despite the man working in the garage not being physically hurt, he has understandably been left shaken up by this ordeal.

“While the images don’t show the man’s face, the clothing is quite distinctive and so I would ask anyone who recognises it or has any information to get in touch.”

The man is described as around 6ft 2ins tall and was wearing a black ski mask, a red and black cap, a Crombie-style overcoat and purple plastic gloves. He spoke with a heavy, gruff voice.

Anyone with information can email 4845@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 01524 596451. If you fail to get an answer, please call 101 quoting incident reference 0040 of December 10.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

