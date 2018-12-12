Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP appoints new UK strategic account manager

John Wood · 12 December, 2018
Sue Clements BP UK strategic account manager
BP has announced the appointment of Sue Clements as UK strategic account manager.

She has been with BP for 15 years in commercial and customer-facing roles in both retail and midstream fuel supply, and will now be responsible for managing relationships with some of BP’s largest dealer partners, including the motorway service area operators Moto and Welcome Break.

Sue, who worked in the travel sector with British Midland Airways before joining BP, will take on the responsibilities previously held by Jo McDonnell, who recently moved to BP’s fuel cards operation as UK fleet sales manager.

She said: “We have a fantastic network of dealer partners who help us offer what we believe is the best fuel network coverage in the UK.

“The launch of our new app BPme has been brilliantly received by our partners and customers this year, and 2019 will be an incredibly exciting time as we unveil our new loyalty programme.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity to build on Jo’s work with our strategic dealer partners, and give them the tools that will ensure we keep on delivering the best forecourt offer in the UK.”

Food Hygiene Training