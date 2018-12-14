Gloucester services on M5 enhance disabled toilet facilities

John Wood

Westmorland’s award-winning Gloucester services on the M5 has added to its offering with a state-of-the-art disabled toilet facility.

The Changing Places assisted accessible toilet, on the southbound side of its site on the M5 motorway, is the second such facility provided by the operator.

Supplied and installed by Closomat, the new facility offers more space, and additional equipment (such as a ceiling track hoist, height adjustable washbasin, height adjustable changing bench) to enable people who need support to go to the toilet with dignity when away from home.

“We know the new Changing Places toilet will make a difference to thousands of people who rely on these facilities,” said Paul Tidswell, operations director at Westmorland. “We strongly believe that every person who visits our services, whether to take a break during a journey or as a specific destination, should have the dignity of access to appropriate facilities.”

Currently only about 20 motorway services offer Changing Places facilities, but the number is increasing. Closomat has completed projects for Roadchef, Moto and Cornwall Services in addition to Westmorland.

