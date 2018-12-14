Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Government-funded chargepoints must be 'smart' from next July

John Wood · 14 December, 2018
All government-funded home chargepoints for electric vehicles will have to use ‘smart’ technology from July 2019, the government has announced, fulfilling the commitment in the Road to Zero Strategy published earlier this year.

This means chargepoints must be able to be remotely accessed, and capable of receiving, interpreting and reacting to a signal. Smart charging can also reduce high peaks of electricity demands, minimising the cost of electric vehicles to the electricity system – and keeping costs down for consumers by encouraging off-peak charging.

Alongside this the government has also announced that it has maintained grants to install chargepoints at home and in the workplace at their current level of up to £500, making charging easier for consumers and ensuring that plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles can be used to their full potential.

Roads minister Jesse Norman said: “The government wants the UK to be the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle, and through leadership and innovation it is paving the way to a zero emission future.

“We have already supported the installation of over 100,000 home chargepoints. Now the measures announced today will give more people the opportunity to make the move to electric.”

Automotive minister Richard Harrington added: “Today’s measures will make it easier for consumers to move towards electric vehicles, helping us power towards a cleaner, greener future.

“Through our modern Industrial Strategy and Automotive Sector Deal, we are investing to ensure the UK is the leading destination for the innovation and manufacture of electric vehicle batteries and technologies to help all parts of the UK reap the economic benefits of these innovations.”

The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme has supported the delivery of domestic chargepoints and has provided more than 60,000 grants to consumers since 2014.

Food Hygiene Training