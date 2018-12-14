Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Prolific fuel thief jailed for more than three years

John Wood · 14 December, 2018
police officer

A thief who stole more than £4,000 worth of fuel from petrol stations across Solihull and Birmingham has been jailed.

Aman Khan was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after being convicted of more than 48 fuel thefts.

On 6 September, the 40-year-old from Alum Rock was in police custody for an unrelated matter when PC Peter Hewer recognised him from CCTV he had been viewing following a recent bilking that had taken place in Shirley.

PC Hewer trawled through dozens of CCTV clips of thefts from other petrol stations and was able to identify Khan as being the person responsible.

The fuel thefts spanned more than 12 months with Khan changing the vehicle and registration plates each time. He even went back to some places more than once to commit further offences.

Khan was arrested but denied that he was the man from the CCTV, however he was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.

PC Hewer, from force CID, said: “This man had a total disregard for the law and I have no doubt he would still be carrying further thefts had he not been caught. It needs to be made clear that if you steal fuel the consequences are very serious.

“People can be quite dismissive of fuel theft, believing it’s largely a victimless crime.

“However, the reality is these offences are often committed by people who’ve stolen number plates from other cars or even stolen vehicles so offenders have a negative impact on the wider community and tend to be linked to other criminality.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 December 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.41131.92122.99
East Midlands131.66133.08122.31
London132.2955.90132.67122.45
North East131.02133.24120.36
North West131.66130.27121.42
Northern Ireland129.6972.90134.65121.32
Scotland131.73131.43121.43
South East132.6863.90133.14123.11
South West132.1667.90131.56122.81
Wales131.24132.97121.42
West Midlands131.34133.10121.95
Yorkshire & Humber131.2469.90131.77121.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP appoints new UK strategic account manager

Scottish site sold at auction for twice t...

Sainbury's and Asda request more time for...

More supermarket fuel price cuts

BP appoints new UK strategic account manager

Two new BP with M&S Simply Food sites open

BP and Shell among seven oil companies si...

More supermarket fuel price cuts

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Fuel prices drop in time for Black Friday...

MPK introduces Essar and Morrisons Daily...

BP and Shell among seven oil companies si...

Poll

See Results

Are Tesco/VW's plans to build the largest EV charger network in supermarket car parks cause for concern for the traditional independent fuel retailer?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training