Two BP with M&S Simply Food sites open after £5.3m spend

John Wood

Two new BP service stations with M&S Simply Food stores have been opened following an investment of more than £5m.

Twenty-one jobs have been created with the opening of the site on Bear Way, Desborough, in Northamptonshire. The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S food alongside BP’s Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

Approximately £2.7m has been spent on the site which includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.

Andy Kenney, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create twenty-one new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our Wild Bean Café.”

And in Newport, Shropshire, 18 jobs have been created with the opening of the service station on Audley Avenue, following a spend of about £2.6m.

